NBA: Warriors star Stephen Curry suffers broken left hand in hard fall against Suns

San Francisco: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand in Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

General manager Bob Myers told NBC Sports’ Kerith Burke that Curry will have a CT scan on Thursday to determine if surgery is necessary. His timeline to return is unclear.

Curry grimaced in pain and clutched his left wrist before getting up and walking to the locker room. Curry also rolled his left ankle on the other end of the floor on defense before grabbing the rebound to start the fast break.

The injury occurred in the midst of a brutal stretch for the Warriors, who watched the Suns go on a 21-0 run in a first-quarter they ended with a 43-14 lead.

At the 8:31 mark of the third quarter, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry came out hurting after a hard fall where Phoenix Suns big man Aron Baynes unintentionally landed on his left hand.

Curry immediately subbed out of the game and headed back to the locker room, forcing off-season acquisition Willie Cauley-Stein to shoot the free throws.

With Curry’s unfortunate injury, the injury list increases for the reigning Western Conference champions.