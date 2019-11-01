NBA: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns suspended after fight

New York: Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers have been suspended two games each without pay because of a fight on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Midway through the third quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Sixers and Timberwolves, Embiid and Towns got tangled up after the former went to double-team the latter and forced a turnover. As the Sixers ran out on a fast break, the two bigs started shoving one another, which led to Towns throwing a punch at Embiid and putting him in a headlock.

Both players will serve their suspensions starting with Saturday’s games. The Sixers play Portland and Minnesota visits Washington.

Embiid will miss Saturday’s game in Portland and Monday’s in Phoenix, losing $379,374 in salary. Towns will miss games on Saturday in Washington and on Monday against Milwaukee, losing $376,345 in salary.

While Embiid and Sixers head coach Brett Brown expressed optimism after the game that he would not be suspended, the big man’s trolling of Towns on social media did not help his cause with the NBA.