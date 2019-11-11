Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares behind-the-scenes stories of his latest film

New Delhi: Exhilarated about the release of his latest film, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of India’s leading actors, shared interesting stories and insights about the film, on today’s episode of Helo’s flagship online show FridayFever.

The promo of the episode have already received an overwhelming response from Helo users, clocking a whopping engagement rate of over 10 million views, with 20,000+ likes and more than 1000 shares within just 4 days of launch.

FridayFever is a one-of-a-kind online show that aims to bring fans on Helo closer to their favourite movie

stars. The platform allows the stars to share their excitement and expectations from the upcoming

movies.

The show, which rides on the Friday jitters of the movie stars, right before the movie release,

follows a series of fun question and answer format. During the episode, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen answering #HeloFridayFever questions for his fans such as his approach in preparing for an a cheery and carefree character.

He also spoke about his personal experiences on how he had to deal with rejection at many stages as well as his motto in life, which is to keep trying hard and never give up. In another round, Nawazuddin also shared interesting stories about his acting career and the challenges that he had to go through before becoming popular.

Towards the end, he also answered some fun questions in the Q&A session. He admitted that the word

that is mostly used to describe his personality is “unconventional”.

Motichoor Chaknachoor, set to release on 15th November 2019, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya

Shetty in the lead roles. It is a story of a 36-year-old man trying to find a wife.