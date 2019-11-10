Nawaz Sharif’s London trip delayed due to lack of permission

Nawaz Sharif's London trip
Lahore: The ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s London trip for treatment is in doubt as his name figures in the no fly-list.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo agreed to go to UK for the treatment after doctors advised him to do so. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday morning.

A  government official told news agencies that “the government could not remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no fly-list (Exist Control List-ECL) as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman was not available to issue no objection certificate in this case”.

 

 

