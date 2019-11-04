Naveen’s tough action against corrupt officials, 44 suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday suspended six officers from service and withheld pension benefit of five of them for corruption.

This is part of the ongoing drive by Naveen government which stressed zero tolerance towards corruption. As part of the drive, 44 officers were placed under suspension in the past two months. While pension of 11 officials were permanently stopped, ten were given compulsory retirement.

Those who have been suspended today are Rabindra Kumar Das, assistant engineer, PWD (Kudulugumma block, Malkangiri), Buddhiram Suniani, JE(Dhankuda block, Sambalpur), Suresh Chandra Mishra, Progress Assistant(Papadahandi block,Nabarangpur), Hemant Kumar Panda, Forest Range Officer( Working Plan, Angul), Pruthivraj Lenka, Assitant Executive Engineer, (PWD-NH dvn, Berhampur) and Sushil Kumar Seth, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation dept(Hatadiha block, Keonjhar).

The retired OAS officials whose pensions were discontinued are- Naveen Seth, former executive officer, Bargarh municipality, Sanatan Sethi, former BDO, Khandapara block, Nayagarh and Purandar Pujari, former RTO, Koraput.

The other retired officials are Niranjan Jena, assistant engineer, PWD, Bonai, Sundargarh and Pitambar Pratihari,JE, Khunta block, Mayurbhanj.