Naveen to take aerial survey of Cyclone Bulbul-affected dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will make an aerial survey of the Cyclone Bulbul-affected districts of Odisha on Monday afternoon to review damage & restoration measures at Lok Seva Bhavan in the evening .

The Odisha CM will review the situation with the Collectors of six Cyclone Bulbul-affected districts.

Notably, several areas in north Odisha witnessed extensive damage especially crop loss due to Cyclone Bulbul. There has been extensive damage to crops & power communication infrastructure.

