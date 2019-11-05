Naveen Sanctions Rs 8.50 Crore for development of Kendrapara Baladevjew Temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned Rs 8.50 crore for the development of the famous Baladevjew Temple in Kendrapara district and the grand road in front.

The Chief Minister had a high-level meeting this evening with Kendrapara MP, MLA, District Collector, Temple Trust Members, and the Servitors through Video Conferencing.

It may be informed that the Odisha CM had visited the temple in July this year on the day of ‘Snana Purnima’. The servitors of the temple and general people had apprised the CM on different issues relating to the temple.

Today’s meeting decided to develop the temple, which is famous as Tulasi Kshetra, to an attractive religious tourist site. In the meeting, it has been decided that the Baldevjew Temple and its premises will be decorated with an attractive lighting system. Both sides of the grand road will also have a striking lighting system.

Other decisions include the development of a spiritual park in the town, renovation of the heritage tank, conservation of ancient monuments, development of drainage system and strengthening of temple security.

The Chief Minister has directed the officers to maintain the quality of the projects and complete them before the next car festival. Besides, he had also sought the cooperation of the people of Kendrapara for the success of these development projects.

The servitors thanked the Chief Minister for this significant development plan for the temple. Chief Secretary, Chief Advisor CMO, Secretary to CM (5-T) and Secretary Works were present in the meeting.