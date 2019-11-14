Naveen Launches ‘Mo School’ App On 2nd Anniversary Of ‘Mo School’ Programme

Bhubaneswar: Marking two years of completion of Mo School initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the ‘Mo School’ mobile phone application at the Lok Seva Bhawan here today.

According to sources, the application will facilitate the alumni and other interested individuals to contribute towards the development of the schools.

Patnaik also released a coffee-table book and a newsletter on the occasion. The CM also advised the alumni to join the Mo School movement and work to achieve the goal of the state.

“An institution’s alumni are key to its growth. And no one is likely to be more concerned and caring for an educational institute than its former students. It is this value that led to our Mo School initiative. Its unprecedented success over the last two years has vindicated our belief,” said Patnaik.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s alumni. A sense of pride needs to be instilled in our present students. The example of Mo School will be an ideal way of doing so. I call upon everyone to take upon the responsibility of Mo School as a duty for future generations,” he added.