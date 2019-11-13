Naveen Inaugurates CCI’s 22nd Enterprise Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the 22nd Enterprise Odisha, a multi-sectoral exhibition from 13-16 November 2019, at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

The four-day event, being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)- Eastern Region in collaboration with the State Government, will focus on metal, minerals, and power, textile, food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals besides defence manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: “Odisha has been marching ahead on the path of industrial development. Focussing on 5Ts, that is Transparency, Technology, Time and Team-Work for achieving Transformational goals, my Government has taken up several proactive business-friendly measures, to create an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation for the State. Our Government promulgated progressive and sector-specific policies with special emphasis on inclusiveness in enterprise development with dedicated incentives for Women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Differently abled entrepreneurs.”

“Our focus has also been on the development of enabling Industrial Infrastructure in relatively less industrially developed districts of Odisha. Flagship initiatives of our Government such as Skilled in Odisha have ensured that the industrial workforce in Odisha is skilled and up-to-date with the latest technologies towards enhanced employability. The Start-Up Odisha initiative has been working towards the facilitation of start-ups, targeting emergence of Odisha amongst top 3 Start-up Hubs by 2020,” Naveen pointed out.

The Odisha CM also called upon the young entrepreneurs to reap maximum benefits from such initiatives. “My Government is coming up with a Vision document which aims at more than 50 percent value addition to the metal produced in the state for downstream development. I would encourage all large industries as well as MSMEs to work together in developing a robust downstream ecosystem in the State, which will lead to immense employment opportunities, as envisaged in the vision 2030 for downstream development,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the State’s flagship initiative towards investor outreach, the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 was an overwhelming success with investment intent of more than Rupees four lakh crore. “91 proposals have already been approved and these projects are at various stages of implementation. The next edition of the event, Make in Odisha Conclave 2020, is going to be organised next year from November 30 to December 4, 2020,” Patnaik informed.

Congratulating the stakeholders for their continuous efforts and support towards the sustainable development of industries in Odisha and wishing Enterprise Odisha 2019 a grand success, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik invited all to work with the Odisha Government in organising the conclave and participate in various events during the conclave.

Among others Industries Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Industries Commissioner-cum-Secretary Hemanta Sharma and CII Odisha Chairman Pradipta Mohanty spoke on the occasion.