Naveen asks BJD members for active participation in ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ programme

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister & Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik took part in the party’s Jan Sampark Padayatra here on Wednesday.

Strongly encouraging the BJD workers and leaders to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Biju Patnaik, the Odisha CM said that everyone should come forward to help the needy and distressed.

“BJD believes in service and fights for the people of Odisha. Our philosophy is imbibed from the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and works of Biju Patnaik,” Naveen said.

The BJD Chief also urged the party members to work for the success of ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’. Through this social service programme we will help people in afforestation, blood donation, helping specially-abled children and assisting Odia people stranded outside the state, he added.

The padayatra was carried out in Ward No 34 of Bhubaneswar (Central) Assembly Constituency in front of Toshali Plaza field in Satyanagar. Around 80,000 party workers and functionaries, MLAs, Ex-Corporators joined the programme.

