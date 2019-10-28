Naveen announces prizes for docs, staff to recognise selfless service

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced prizes for doctors and other medical employees for their selfless service to the patients.

The Chief Minister’s Award will be given to those doctors and health personnel for their outstanding contribution to the health sector of the state. The selection committee will choose ten doctors and other staff for this purpose.

While the doctors will be awarded Rs 10 lakh, the health staff will get Rs 5 lakh for their outstanding service to the patients. The awardees will be given the prizes at a state-level function specially held for the purpose.

The Career Award is meant for those employees who have dedicated themselves to the service of the patients during their career. The eligible employees must have completed 25 years of job. They will be promoted to the next higher rank on the day of superannuation.

Medical professionals, staff and even security personnel working in hospitals will get one month’s salary as a bonus if they have acquired the National Quality Accreditation Standard certificate. One month’s salary will be given to them in the next financial year.

The Kayakalp Certificate holders will get half a month’s salary as a bonus for their service to the patients. Doctors, staff and security personnel of the hospitals are eligible for such benefit. The institutions having Lakshya Certificate will enable its employees to get half a month’s salary as bonus. They will get the cash benefit from the next fiscal year.

Five institutions will get awards based on the feedback of patients. The doctors and employees of these institutions will get a tri-monthly certificate and the employees will receive TLC to have foreign trips. The contractual workers will also be sent abroad for professional training.

The government will also provide incentives to the teams which have done exemplary work in maternity and surgery-related treatment.

These awards are meant for achieving excellence on National Level Quality Accreditation.