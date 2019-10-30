Naveen Announces Financial Support to CCIs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited SoS village in Bhubaneswar to celebrate Diwali with the children. Under the 5-T initiatives of the State Government, the Chief Minister had also directed Chief Secretary, other senior officers and District Collectors to visit local Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

Following the directive of the Chief Minister, District Collectors visited the child care institutions in their respective districts and interacted with the children about their wellbeing.

Considering these feedbacks, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions as necessary support and humanitarian intervention.

As per the decisions, the district Red Cross Societies will receive an amount of 10 lakh each for this purpose. Basing on the additional requirements of districts like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Sambalpur, an additional Rs.10 lakh will be given to these districts. This amount will be given from CMRF and other sources. It has been done keeping in view the welfare and comfort of children residing in various childcare institutions in the state.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier directed Ministers and senior officers visiting districts to have lunch in these institutions and enquire about the wellbeing of the children.