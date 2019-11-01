Naveen Administers Integrity Pledge At State-Level Vigilance Awareness Week Event

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today graced the State-Level function of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2019, held at Rabindra Mandap here as Chief Guest and administered the integrity pledge to the audience including senior Government officers, serving and retired officers of various departments and Chief Vigilance Officers of different departments.

On this occasion, Patnaik gave away cash prizes, certificates and trophies to the Vigilance officials and winners of different competitions held among school and college students on anti-corruption theme.

Vigilance SP Bhubaneswar Division Sarthak Sarangi received the award of State Best Vigilance Division on behalf of his office. Vigilance Inspector Sadananda Pani from Bolangir Unit of Sambalpur Division received the State Best Vigilance Investigating Officer award. Vigilance Inspector Anasuya Senapati from Jajpur Unit of Cuttack Division received the State Best Woman Vigilance Investigating Officer award.

Vigilance DSP Dillip Kumar Kar of Jharsuguda Vigilance Unit received the award of State Best Vigilance Unit on behalf of his office. Special Public Prosecutor Hemanta Kumar Swain of Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar received the State Best Public Prosecutor of Vigilance award.

In the Cartoon-cum-Caption Competition (Junior Group), Class IX student Samata Mishra of BJEM English Medium School in Bhubaneswar secured 1st position, Class VIII student Rinku Behera of Telkoi High School in Keonjhar secured 2nd position and Class IX student Shreya Mishra of Sector-6 DAV Public School in Cuttack secured 3rd position.

In the Cartoon-cum-Caption Competition (Senior Group), Plus Two 2nd Year student Srujanika Rayaguru of BJEM English Medium School in Bhubaneswar secured 1st position, Plus Three 2nd Year student Chandan Champa Soren of Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar secured 2nd position and Plus Two 2nd Year student Swetapragyan Nayak of Ramadevi Junior College in Bhubaneswar secured 3rd position.

In Odia Debate competition, LLB 3rd Year student Dharitri Panigrahi of DS Law College in Kendrapara secured 1st position, Plus Two 1st Year student Muktikanta Das of Delhi Public School in Dhenkanal secured 2nd position and Plus Three 3rd Year student Kamadeva Sahoo of Semiliguda College in Koraput secured 3rd position.

In English Debate competition, UG 3rd Year MBBS student Pritiman Mishra of SCB Medical College in Cuttack secured 1st position, Plus Two 1st Year student Alisha Biswal of SBD International School in Bhadrak secured 2nd position and Plus Two 1st Year student Sahil Mohapatra of NC Autonomous College in Jajpur secured 3rd position.

While addressing the audience, the Chief Minister said, “All of us are aware that transparency figures at the top of the 5T initiatives undertaken by our Government with a view to achieve transformational goals in governance and ensure better delivery of public goods and services to the people. Corruption undermines growth, development and good governance. It also erodes the foundation of democracy, and frustrates the hopes and aspirations of people, by denying them the right to live with dignity.”

The State has therefore adopted a ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to corruption, so that basic public services are made available to the people at the grassroots level in a fair and transparent manner and the benefits of welfare and developmental schemes reach the needy. With proactive steps like ‘Mo Sarkar’, the State Government is trying to empower people, who are our ultimate masters in a democracy for claiming their rightful entitlements, he added.

“My Government has been taking a number of steps to strengthen the State Vigilance, so that they can discharge their mandate more professionally and serve the people in a better way. A new Vigilance Division at Rourkela has been approved. The State Vigilance Academy established at Bhubaneswar to upgrade the knowledge and skills of vigilance officers is shaping up well,” said Patnaik.

While congratulating Odisha Vigilance for its good work, Patnaik hoped that they will continue to work with the highest professional standards and set new benchmarks on the anti-corruption front. He further appealed to the people of Odisha to renew their resolve to fight against corruption and strengthen the transparency and anti-corruption initiatives of the Government.