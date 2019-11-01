National Tribal Festival ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ kicks off in city

Bhubaneswar: National Tribal Festival ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ began at Janata Maidan here today. The 11-day event from November 1 till November 11 was inaugurated by Renuka Singh, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs.

According to sources, scores of Tribal artisans from different states across the country have actively participated in the event to showcase their masterpieces including authentic cuisines.

Apart from exotic handicrafts, the Mahotsav also showcased folk dance and music of the tribals as a special attraction.

Aadi Mahotsav (National Tribal Festival), is a joint initiative of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India & Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). The theme of the festival is: “A celebration of the spirit of Tribal Craft, Culture and Commerce”. TRIFED plays a significant role of a ‘Service provider’ & ‘Market Developer’ in promoting the skills and talents of the underprivileged and weaker community.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tribes constitute over 8% of the country’s population. This is a very significant number. In real terms, it corresponds to over 10 crore Indians. The national object of inclusive development includes the development of tribes as an important component. Our constitution enjoins upon the Government the responsibility of addressing the special needs of the tribals.