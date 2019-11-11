National Education Day Celebrated At IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: National Education Day was celebrated on the eve of birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, great freedom fighter, eminent educationist, first Union Minister of education at its permanent campus of IIT Bhubaneswar.

The day started by offering floral tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad by Prof. Swarup Kumar Mahapatra, Director in charge and Col (Dr) Subodh Kumar, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar and other faculty, staff members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Swarup Kumar Mahapatra, Director in charge said, “Education as we all know that can transform a society like India’s. Maulana Abul Kalam Azadji, who was instrumental in the setting up of the first IITs at Kharagpur, is a perfect example of all that education can achieve. The creation of the first IIT which has paved the way for several IITs in the country and all this is acknowledged as Institutions of National importance and center for the excellence of knowledge and technology in the field of education. At IIT Bhubaneswar, we are committed to promoting the education of global standards which are fine-tuned to be in sync with the fast-changing technical scenario.”

On the occasion an online essay competition on the topic, “Importance of Education and Nation’s commitment to all aspects of education” which saw active participation from faculty, staff and students. An interesting seminar was organized at the Lab Complex, IIT Bhubaneswar on the topic, “ CD Fluidics and extreme point of care” by Prof. Marc Madou (University of California). The seminar was well attended by faculty, staff, and students. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Chandrasekhar. N. Bhende, Pic Seminar, IIT Bhubaneswar.