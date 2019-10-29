National Disaster Management Day: OSDMA, Odisha Sports Department organise mini-marathon

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) on Tuesday organised a mini-marathon in Bhubaneswar to mark the National Disaster Management Day.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi flag-offed the event at Kalinga Stadium today. Besides, the event also gained support from the Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department.

The marathon aimed at creating awareness regarding disaster reduction and management.

Remembering the ravaging Super Cyclone that hit the State 20 years back on this day, the OSDMA organised the event. As per reports, the marathon began from Kalinga Stadium and concluded at Raj Mahal Square. Apart from locals, several Ministers, MLAs, and Secretaries were also present in the event.