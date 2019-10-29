National Disaster Management Day: OSDMA, Odisha Sports Department organise mini-marathon

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
National Disaster Management Day
3

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) on Tuesday organised a mini-marathon in Bhubaneswar to mark the National Disaster Management Day.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister  Sudam Marandi flag-offed the event at Kalinga Stadium today. Besides, the event also gained support from the Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department.

Related Posts

‘3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk to visit Odisha…

Apollo, AMRI, Ashwini Hospitals Asked To Provide Free…

US Consul General Joel Reifman Visits KISS

The marathon aimed at creating awareness regarding disaster reduction and management.

Remembering the ravaging Super Cyclone that hit the State 20 years back on this day, the OSDMA organised the event. As per reports, the marathon began from Kalinga Stadium and concluded at Raj Mahal Square. Apart from locals, several Ministers, MLAs, and Secretaries were also present in the event.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

‘3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk to visit Odisha…

Apollo, AMRI, Ashwini Hospitals Asked To Provide Free…

US Consul General Joel Reifman Visits KISS

1 of 955