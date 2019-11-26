Nandanik organizes a theatrical evening on Woman Empowerment

Koraput: Nandanik, a theatre group based in Koraput, organized a theatrical evening today. Nandanik’s latest drama production, Chandaluni, was staged followed by an address by Smt Namrata Chadha, eminent lawyer, juvenile & women’s rights activist and member, Odisha

State Women’s Commission and interaction on women empowerment and theatre by the eminent intelligentsia of Koraput. The play Chandaluni is based on Bhakta Kabi Balaram Das’ popular folk tale, ‘Lakhmipuran Shria Chandaluni’. It has been adapted theatrically by Monideepa Gupta and directed by Dr.Sourav Gupta.

The play in Odia depicts the village girl Lakhmi driven away from her home by her husband for keeping in touch with a low caste woman, Rohila and the subsequent regaining of honour by Lakhmi with the help of her friends. ‘I am happy to see that theatre has been used so beautifully to raise a concern about the situation of women in society. I am particularly happy to see the young girls perform so well. The performance of Chandaluni by Nandanik was absolutely wonderful ’, remarked

Chadha after the performance in her address. ‘We have produced the play in third theatre form, with a minimalist approach, decreasing the emphasis on costly elements like light & set and increasing the importance of acting & music’ explained Dr. Sourav Gupta, the director.

Monideepa Gupta, the playwright informed that the main storyline has been changed to the need of a modern-day theatre-‘there are two plots running together, we have combined folk, mythology, women empowerment, and Koraput culture together’, she said.

There was an engaging discussion on theatre and women empowerment after the play was performed. Dr Minati Sahu, Faculty, Central University of Odisha, Smt Mamata Mohanty of DSWO, Koraput, Dr Ashok Tripathy, eminent author & critique, Shri Shaikh Ibrahim, Teacher, VS Vidyalaya, Sunabeda, Shri Sunil Biswal, eminent Engineer & entrepreneur, Shri Sameer Kr Mohapatra, Theatre Director were among the eminent people who took part in the discussion.

Saumendra Kumar Swain, Treasurer, Nandanik, proposed the vote of thanks. Established in 2014 by Dr. Sourav Gupta and Monideepa Gupta, Nandanik is a group of young people committed exclusively to the socially-oriented theatre. The group has produced plays, held various events and put Koraput on the theatre map of India.