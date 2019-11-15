MyCyclothon to raise awareness on Myopia in Children

Bhubaneswar: ‘MyCyclothon- better health, better sight’ is an initiative by L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Bhubaneswar to raise awareness about Myopia (short-sightedness/near-sightedness) in children and to raise funds for providing free spectacles to underprivileged children who are in need of them.

The cause-related-cycling event will be organized on 19 January 2020 and will be flagged from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Sidhant Mohapatra, an ardent cyclist-cum-actor-cum-politician is the Brand Ambassador for MyCyclothon. He unveiled theMyCylothon T-shirt Design, here today. We are honoured to welcome Mrs Minati Mohapatra, the first Odia women to get Arjuna Awardinathletes and cycling.

Short-sightedness/near-sightedness where a person can see objects clearly close to the eye but has difficulty to see objects that are far from the eye is called ‘Myopia’. In younger children, myopia progresses more rapidly because their eyes are growing at a faster rate, thus making it a major eye health risk for them. These children need stronger glasses to correct their eye power and also need to undergo regular eye health check-ups.

“I and my bicycle have been together for past 38 years. Having every individual of the country riding bicycle is my dream. Riding bicycle is healthy for the environment as well as for the human body.”, says, Actor, Sidhant Mohapatra

Popular Athlete, Cyclist and winner of Arjun Award, Minati Mohapatra, graced the event with her presence and appreciated the organizers for their commendable work in carrying out the event.

She says, “I have been riding bicycle for last 50 years. To me, bicycle is my first love followed by my husband”.

Community outreach and advocacy are two of the integral functional areas of LVPEI. “Myopia is becoming more common across the world and 5 out of 10 individuals are likely to have myopia by the year 2050. In India, the number of kids to have myopia is gradually increasing. If not corrected in time, it can hamper the quality of life of these children. Through MyCyclothon we want to raise awareness about this alarming eye health problem in children. Also, the funds raised will help us in providing free spectacles to underprivileged children who are in need of them”, says Dr Suryasnata Rath, Campus Director, LVPEI Bhubaneswar.

“We are even doing extensive research in this area. Whilemoving forward LVPEI will have a dedicated clinic which will focus on management and treatment of myopia in children. We are extremely excited to have Mr Sidhant Mohapatra as our brand ambassador and are confident that his support will go a long way in creating awareness about Myopia in children,” adds Dr Rath.

We gratefully acknowledge the support of our esteemed sponsors for the event, MCL, Radha Raman Eye Hospital, Cuttack and Vision Care. We are thankful CRUT & Yaana Cycles, our partners for their extensive support for MyCyclothon. We would also like to thank OdishaLIVE, our digital media partner for supporting us with the digital communication and services.

Details on the Cycling categories and registration fee:

3K Fun (Untimed) – 400

13K Standard (Untimed) – 500

13K Standard (Timed) –600

46K Professional (Timed) –800

To register log on to: https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/My_Cyclothon