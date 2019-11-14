MV Act: Odisha Govt Collected Penalty Rs 1 Crore From Traffic Violators Between Sept & Nov

Bhubaneswar: After the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 from September 1 across the country, the Odisha Government has collected penalty worth around Rs 1 crore from traffic violators between September and November.

According to sources, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera today informed about the same during the second-day assembly proceedings of Winter Session.

Behera informed that the amount of Rs 46,00,850 has been collected from 5,317 people for driving without driving license. Besides, fine of Rs 13,79,700 was collected from 2,111 vehicle owners driving without insurance.

Rs 38,16,110 was levied on 1,177 vehicle owners lacking pollution certificates and Rs 7,38,100 was collected from 490 people for drunken driving, Behera further informed.

Notably, the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 came into effect from September 1. Keeping in view the rising public resentment across the state over the provision of hefty fines in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Odisha government on September 9 relaxed implementation of the new traffic rules for three months.