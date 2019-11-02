Must try sweet dishes of Puri!

Bhubaneswar: Pilgrim Town Puri, the home of Lord Jagannath, not only describes the signification of spiritual upliftment as one of the Char Dharmas of Hindu religion but also offers diverse cuisines to all kinds of travellers here.

The vegetarian, non-vegetarian, seafood-lovers, local food tryouts always find their favourite cuisines in this town but there are many sweet dishes which also attracts travellers.

Let’s explore some most delicious sweet dishes in Puri:

Khaja- The ‘khaja’ of Puri is as legendary as Lord Jagannath. Or for that matter, the beaches of the holy town are. Since the beginning of Jagannath culture, ‘khaja’, a sweet item, has found the place as one of the major ‘prasad’ of the Holy Trinity at Srimandir. People can see hawkers inside and also outside the temple selling Khaja which is a sweet dish made up of maida and dipped in caramelized sugar. They are an absolute delight!

Although this sweet dish is available all around the state, in most of the places, it is known as ‘pheni’. However, ‘khaja’ owes its origin to Puri and its quality is far better in the pilgrim town compared to other places.

Ukhuda- Another local sweet dish, Ukhuda is also served at the Puri Temple in the bhog for Lord Jagannath. This dish is fried puffed rice that is sweetened through the use of jaggery. Cut pieces of coconut along with carom seeds are used in the preparation to provide a distinct taste to this dish. The dish serves well in along the lanes near the temple, and one can also carry this dish as a specimen of food in Puri back home for friends and family as it stays fresh for nearly 15 days.

Mitha Dali- The typical Unique Odia food and one prasad from 56 bhoga of lord Jagannath recipe Toor dal cooked with little jaggery, ghee, and bay leaf as popular in Jagannath temple. One needs to go and have the Abadha that is served at the Temple’s Anand Bazaar to experience the local food in Puri at its best!

Malpua– Malpuas of Puri are especially famous as it is cooked very differently from the rest of India. The essential ingredients used in the malpuas are all-purpose flour, bananas, cardamoms, coconut, milk and fennel seeds. All these come together in a sweet mixture of malpua that smells not only mouth-watering but also melts in one’s mouth.

Chenna Poda – Chenna Poda, cooked for several hours, is a festival-special as it is believed to be Lord Jagannath’s favourite sweet dish. It is cooked in homes and food joints on special occasions and festivals. The taste is entirely from cottage cheese as well as caramelized sugar. The patience and time required for this dish makes it a must-try for food in Puri. It is available at almost every shop at Puri and is famously served at the maha bhog at Srimandir.