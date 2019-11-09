Muslim Group lawyer to decide on review plea on Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has expressed dissatisfaction over Ayodhya verdict. The board said it will hold a meeting on the matter shortly.

The lawyer for the Muslim group, Zafaryab Jilani, said: “We think it is unjust… We can’t consider this justice. We are not criticising all parts of judgment”.

Jilani said: “Giving all land to the other side is unjustified. We respect the top court, we have a right to disagree with the verdict. The top court has changed judgement in many cases. We have a right to seek review”.