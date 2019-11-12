Mumbai Jewellery Store Owners Booked For Duping Customers Of Rs 300 Crores

By pragativadinewsservice
Jewellery Store Owners Booked
Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested two owners of jewellery store in suburban Ghatkopar area for allegedly cheating customers to the tune of Rs. 300 crore.

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Rasiklal Shah and Nilesh Rasiklal Shah. The brother duo ran the ”Rasiklal Sankalchand” jewellery showroom in Mumbai.

As per reports, the duo had promised good returns to customers on their deposit schemes. Several people subsequently invested large amounts of money in the Ponzi schemes over several months.

The matter came to light after customers found the store shut and realised they were cheated. Following which the customers then filed a complaint with Pant Nagar police.

Based on the complaint lodged police arrested the accused brothers and initiated a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
1 of 3,218