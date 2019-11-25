MS Dhoni likely to return international cricket in March 2020

New Delhi: As Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sought permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow seven of its top cricketers to be part of the Asia XI team, it is somehow indicating MS Dhoni’s return to international cricket.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has sought permission from BCCI to allow MS Dhoni, to be part of an Asia XI invitational team that is scheduled to take on World XI in March 2020.

The two matches are scheduled on March 18 and 21 and have already been accorded the status of international matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Besides Dhoni, the other top cricketers, that the BCB has requested for are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection for India’s tour of West Indies in August as he took a sabbatical to train with the Para Regiment of the Indian Army in Kashmir. Dhoni, in all likelihood, will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this season but before that, the most decorated India skipper could make an international return.

Notably, Dhoni hasn’t played any cricket since the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July. Subsequently, he was unavailable for the series that followed the World Cup and there has been no clarity on his return to international cricket.