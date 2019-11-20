Motorcyclist Run Over By Bus In Kandhamal

Baliguda: A motorcyclist was killed after a speeding bus ran over him near Dandapadar road under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district this afternoon.

The deceased person has been identified as Jugal Pradhan of Sarangarh village in the district.

According to sources, the incident took place near Dandapadar road when the motorcyclist was hit by a private passenger bus (Ambika).

Due to the collision, the rider fell off his bike and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle. He died on the spot, eyewitnesses said. Tension prevailed among the locals and they also demanded compensation for the kin of the deceased.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and sent the body to Baliguda CHC for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the bus driver also surrendered before Baliguda police.

A case (165/19) has been registered in Baliguda police station and an investigation is underway, sources said.