Most wanted criminal arrested in Brahmapur

Brahmapur: Police today arrested a most wanted criminal Shankar from his native Padmanavpur village under Digapahandi police limits and forwarded him to court.

Following the arrest, accused Shankar alias Khandi was produced before the Brahmapur Sadar court. The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to jail, the police said.

According to reports, accused Shankar was in the most wanted list of Brahmapur police. “He had gained notoriety for his involvement in as many as eight criminal cases including an attempt to murder, loot, armed robbery, bomb hurling, and extortion, informed Digapahandi IIC Basant Kumar Sethi. He added that Shankar was arrested in compliance with a non-bailable warrant issued by the Brahmapur Sessions Court.

The police said that Shankar, an outlaw, was staying at his relative’s house in Ambapua area in order to avoid arrest. Despite repeated raids, he managed to give the police a slip. However, he was finally nabbed following reliable inputs about his presence in the village to celebrated post-Kartik Purnima festivities.