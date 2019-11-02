Modi’s Thailand visit: Darshan Academy Odissi dance group perform in Bangkok

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Indian communities in Bangkok
1

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day Thailand visit to attend the 35th ASEAN SUMMIT. On the request of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Indian communities in Bangkok organized a cultural program on the evening of November 2.

Related Posts

Patients in Delhi experience trouble in breathing as air…

Pakistan has failed to curb terror funding: US report

ASEAN Summit: PM Modi Embarks On A 3-day Visit To Thailand

The “Odiya Community Thailand” which is a community of all Odia’s living in Thailand under the leadership of Punya Sahoo and Biswa Ranjan Mohanty organized an Odisha Classical dance “Odissi” to perform at the event hosted for Narendra Modi.

The Nrutya Darshan Academy Odissi dance group from Odisha, Ritika Mandal, Preeti Priya Behera, Madhusmita Swain, and Priyadarshini Pradhan participated in this dance program to perform “Odissi” at the event and represent Odiya Community Thailand. The performance by the four talented dancers was highly praised by the audience.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Patients in Delhi experience trouble in breathing as air…

Pakistan has failed to curb terror funding: US report

ASEAN Summit: PM Modi Embarks On A 3-day Visit To Thailand

1 of 5,481