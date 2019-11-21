Mob thrashes youths for stealing cash, valuables from showroom in Balasore

Balasore: Two youths were thrashed mercilessly by mob for allegedly looting cash and valuables from an electronic showroom in Soro area of Balasore district today.

According to sources, the owner of the showroom identified the youths from CCTV footage and subsequently informed the locals.

The outlet owner has alleged that the youths have looted cash of Rs 30,000, TV sets and mobile phones from his showroom late night on Wednesday.

Following which the locals detained the youths and thrashed them black and blue. Later, the locals handed the accused duo to the police, added sources.