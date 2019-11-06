Missing pangolin rescued in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: After 17 hours of frantic search, the missing pangolin has been rescued by the forest personnel in Baripada area of the district today.

As per reports, a pangolin was rescued by the Baripada forest department personnel on October 29. The animal was missing since yesterday.

Following which a team of forest personnel launched a search operation. After 17 hours of a long search, the forest personnel team was successful in tracing the animal.

Deuli range forest officer Rabinarayan Mohanty has requested authorities of Nandanaknan to take the animal for its safe custody, informed sources.

