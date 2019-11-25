Miscreants loot Rs 4 lakh from scooter’s luggage box in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 4 lakh by breaking the dickey (luggage box) of a scooter parked in front of State Bank in Dhenkikote area under Town police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The amount belonged to one Afsar Khan of Samantarapur in the district.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when Jitendra had parked his scooter in front of the bank after withdrawing cash from the bank and gone to a photo studio located near the bank.

In the meantime, miscreants managed to smell the huge amount of cash kept in the scooter’s dickey. They broke open the lock and made away with the cash. On his return, Khan found his scooter’s dickey broken and the cash missing.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Later, Khan also lodged a written complaint with the Keonjhar Town police station.

Reportedly, police have started an investigation and are checking the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants who are at large after looting the cash.