Miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh at gun point in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two bike-borne unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 2 lakh from a businessman at gunpoint near Axis Bank branch under Kharavela Nagar Police limits in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, the businessman identified as Neeraj Kumar Das was returning from the Bank after withdrawing cash from there.

Suddenly, two bike-borne miscreants confronted him. The miscreants snatched his cash containing bag at gunpoint and sped away.

Later, Das informed about the matter to Kharavela Nagar Police who reached the spot along with the other police personnel. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, sources said.

