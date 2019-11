Bhadrak: Unidentified miscreants looted away cash worth lakhs from Canara Bank of Betada Branch under Basudebpur police limits in Bhadrak district last night.

The matter came to light this morning after the employees of the bank spotted the window of the compound broken.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While the exact amount stolen from the bank is yet to be ascertained, a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.