Miscreants attack BJP district president in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bhubaneswar district president Harekrushna Khuntia was attacked by a group of miscreants on Friday near Ekamra Haat in the city.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when Khuntia was at his friend’s office near Ekamra Haat. Suddenly a group of around persons attacked him with hockey sticks leaving Khuntia critically injured. Soon after the attack, the miscreants fled the spot.

Khuntia was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the Capital Hospital here for treatment. Besides, the miscreants also ransacked the office.

Though the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police have started an investigation into the matter after reaching the spot.