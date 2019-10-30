Miscreant killed, another hurt after hitting police vehicle during loot bid in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A miscreant was killed and another sustained critical injury as their motorcycle hit a police vehicle while they were trying to escape after a loot bid near Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district on Wednesday.

The deceased person has been identified as Dharmendra Khadia and the injured identified as Swapna Rohidas (30) of Brajarajnagar and Rengali areas respectively.

According to sources, two-woman employees of Bharat Microfinance Limited were returning after collecting money from their customers near Sajbahal area of the district. In the meantime, two bike-borne miscreants waylaid them and tried to snatch away the bag containing the cash to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.

Following this, the woman employee Nitu Patel cried for help and locals gathered at the spot within seconds. Some locals even tried to capture the bike-borne miscreants but the duo sped away.

However, while trying to flee from the spot, they accidentally hit a police vehicle. The collision was so intense that Khadia died on the spot, while Rohidas sustained critical injuries and was rushed to TRL hospital at Belpahar.

Later, the police reached the hospital and sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem.

“A mouser-gun, a knife, and a motorcycle have been from the spot and a case (126/19) registered in this regard,” Jharsuguda SP Ashwini Mohanty informed at a press meet here this evening.