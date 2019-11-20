Minors critical as mobile battery explodes in Ganjam

Khallikote: As many as two minors were critically injured after a mobile phone battery exploded while they were playing with it at Nayikanipalli village under Khallikote block in Ganjam district today.

The injured minors have been identified as Rajesh Swain (13), Aakash Swain (10) of the same village.

According to sources, the duo was playing with the mobile phone battery when it exploded. The blast was so intense that Rajesh and Aakash sustained grievous injuries on their faces and legs.

They were initially rushed to Khallikote CHC and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their health condition deteriorated, informed sources.

