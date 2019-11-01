Minor Reshuffle In OPS Cadre

Cuttack: The State Police Establishment Board held under the Chairmanship of DGP BK Sharma, effected a minor reshuffle by transferring some Odisha Police Service (OPS) Officers.

On relief, Basanta Kumar Panigrahi, OPS (Super time Scale), A.I.G of Police, State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack will proceed immediately to join as S.P., Crime Branch on promotion to the grade of OPS (Superior Administrative Grade) and deputed to State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack to function as A.I.G of Police (Law & Order), Odisha, Cuttack.

Ashok Kumar Biswal, OPS (Super time Scale), Ex-S.P-II, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar now attached to State Police Hdqrs., Cuttack will proceed immediately to join as SRP, Cuttack on promotion to the grade of OPS (Superior Administrative Grade).

K.K.Dongayat, OPS-I, I/C SRP, Cuttack will report at State Police Hdqrs until further orders.