Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle in IAS cadre by assigning new tasks to as many as six officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department,

Niten Chandra, IAS (RR-1990) at present OSD, G.A & P.G Department is appointed as Chairman, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar. The post of Chairman, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission is declared equivalent in the status and responsibility to the post of Principal Secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the State. Additional appointment of Ashok K. K. Meena, IAS as Chairman, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission shall stand terminated from the date Niten Chandra, IAS takes over.

Chanchal Rana, IAS (RR-2014) at present PD (I/c), DRDA, Gajapati is appointed as PD, DRDA, Mayurbhanj.

Ms. Swadha Devi Singh, IAS (RR-2014) at present Addl. District Magistrate, Gajapati is appointed as Addl. District Magistrate, Rourkela, Sundargarh.

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Govemment do hereby appoint Ms. Swadha Dev. Singh, IAS as the Addl. District Magistrate, Rourkela in the district of Sundargarh.

Dibya Jyoti Panda, IAS (RR-2016) at present Sub-Collector, Baripada is appointed as Under Secretary to Government, Health & Family Welfare Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of OSD, NHM in addition to his own duties.

Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, IAS (RR-2017) at present Chief General Manager, OMFED, Bhubaneswar is allowed to remain in additional charge of CEO, Hockey Promotion Council, Bhubaneswar in addition to his own duties.

Anvesha Reddy, IAS (RR-2017) at present Executive Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar is allowed to remain in additional charge of Executive Director, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar in addition to her own duties.