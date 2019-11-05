Minor girl’s obscene video made viral; kin stage dharna at Gop PS in Puri

By pragativadinewsservice
Minor girl's obscene video
Puri: Family members of a minor girl today staged a dharna in front of Gop police station in Puri district after an obscene video of the girl went viral on social media.

According to the victim’s family member’s complaint, a youth had captured a video of the girl while she was taking bath and later made it viral on social media. The youth also allegedly blackmailed her to have a physical relationship with him.

Following this, the family members of the girl resorted to a demonstration in front of the Gop police station demanding arrest of the culprit.

“Police have not taken any concrete steps to arrest the accused youth. If the cops fail to arrest the accused we will commit suicide,” the father of the victim warned.

