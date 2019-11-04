Minor girl drowns in water tank in Jharsuguda

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Minor girl drowns
0

Jharsuguda: A six-year-old girl died after allegedly drowning in a water tank in Shantinagar under Banaharpali police limits in Jharsugua district today.

The deceased minor has been identified as Liza, daughter of Rajkumar Naik.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 8:30 am when Liza had gone for nature’s call. After returning from there, she went to the water tank near Kindergarten school where she slipped and fell into the uncovered water tank.

Related Posts

Arrested Kendrapara Cooperative Society President Served…

Protesting Corporal Punishment, Students Lock Up School Gate…

Odisha Govt appoints CBK Mohanty as DMET Director

When family members noticed the girl missing they carried out a search and the girl’s grandmother found her floating inside the water tank of the school. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital, doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the minor girl’s body to Jharsuguda DHH for post-mortem, sources said.

A pall of gloom descended over the village following the tragic death of the minor girl.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Arrested Kendrapara Cooperative Society President Served…

Protesting Corporal Punishment, Students Lock Up School Gate…

Odisha Govt appoints CBK Mohanty as DMET Director

1 of 2,184