Minor girl drowns in water tank in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A six-year-old girl died after allegedly drowning in a water tank in Shantinagar under Banaharpali police limits in Jharsugua district today.

The deceased minor has been identified as Liza, daughter of Rajkumar Naik.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 8:30 am when Liza had gone for nature’s call. After returning from there, she went to the water tank near Kindergarten school where she slipped and fell into the uncovered water tank.

When family members noticed the girl missing they carried out a search and the girl’s grandmother found her floating inside the water tank of the school. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital, doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and sent the minor girl’s body to Jharsuguda DHH for post-mortem, sources said.

A pall of gloom descended over the village following the tragic death of the minor girl.