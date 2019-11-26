Minister inaugurates function on “Constitution Day” at Lokseva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday inaugurated the function organized by law department to commemorate “Constitution Day” and year-long campaign for awareness on Fundamental Duty at RD Conference Hall in Lokseva Bhawan here.

Inaugurating the function, Jena said: “In a modern parliamentary democracy, the constitution is the guiding light for the governance of the country. As you are all aware, the Constitution of India is not only the longest written Constitution in the world but also is one of the most competently drafted legal documents. Several brilliant legal minds of our country went into the preparation of this vast document. Though it is largely based upon the Government of India Act of 1935 enacted by the British Government, yet our Constitution has taken note of the peculiar circumstances and factors present in our vast country”.

In this meeting, the minister also emphasized the values of several Fundamental Duties for the citizens.

“Our Constitution also recognizes that all human beings, irrespective of their race, caste, religion, language, and gender are equal. At the same time, it also recognizes the need to provide special treatment to weaker sections of society. The preamble of our Constitution reflects its basic philosophy which is the creation of a socialist, secular, sovereign and democratic republic. It also lays down the goal of securing economic, social and political justice to all citizens without any discrimination whatsoever. The age-old values of fraternity, liberty, and brotherhood are also given due importance,” Jena added.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy administered a pledge on Fundamental Duties. Sashikanta Mishra Principal Secretary, Law spoke on the Indian Constitution and fundamental duties. Kyvalya Garikpati Asst Prof School of Law, gave the keynote address. Biswajit Mohanty 2nd A.L.R cum Nodal Officer proposed the vote of thanks.