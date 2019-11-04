Minister Ashok Panda urges JNUites to participate in development of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hailing from, or residing in Odisha should launch collective effort to help the state build a robust environment for higher education and foster more inclusive developing of its people, said Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Science & Technology, Public Enterprise, Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs, Govt of Odisha.

Panda was speaking in the first Annual Function of JNUites, Odisha Chapter here on Monday. Panda, while appreciating the activism, leadership quality, and talent of the JNUites, urged them to have extensive participation in the social, culture and economic growth of the state.

Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha, remembering his days in JNU, sought to highlight the democratic ethos and value of the University. He said that whoever went their become an activist for a cause. Tripathy praised the effort of Alumni’s of the Odisha Chapter and anticipated that it will be a big Think Tank in the future.

The valedictory programme was chaired over by Prof. Basant Kumar Mallick in which Smt. Nandinee Sarangi coordinated and Manas Ranjan Nand, the Secretary of the Chapter proposed the vote of thanks. Among others, Debasis Panigrahi, DG, Vigilance, Odisha, Manoranjan Panigrahy, Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Prof. Trailokya Pandey of California University, and Prof. Ananda Kumar also spoke. A souvenir brought out on the occasion was released by the guests.

The inaugural session in the morning was attended by Prof. Amarendra Mishra, VC, Khallikote University, Prof. Shrikanta Mohapatra, VC, State Open University and Prof. Ajaya Pattanaik of JNU. The Plenary session was chaired over by Sri Rajesh Mohapatra, Senior Journalist in which it was resolved that JNUites can contribute immensely to the mainstream development of the state and they should come forward for greater change in the socio, cultural and economic growth of the state.