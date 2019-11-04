Mine blast kills 8 in Afghanistan

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Mine blast kills 8
Baghlan:  At least eight persons were killed in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan province in  Afghanistan  on Monday.

The dead included four children, according to reports.

Police said : “Four children, two women and two men were killed and six other civilians – including children – were wounded.

Soon after the blast, the victims were taken to a local hospital, police said. The blast occurred at the Dand-e-Shahabuddin – the capital area of Baghlan province. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

