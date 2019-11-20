Microsoft teams platform hits 20mn daily users

Tech NewsTech
By pragativadinewsservice
Microsoft
0

San Francisco: Microsoft’s unified communications platform for workplace “Teams” has garnered more than 20 million daily active users.

Related Posts

BMW Group Plant Chennai starts local production of BS-VI…

Hungry Indian Gaming Creators Arrive On Youtube’s Global Map

Google New Account Service May Help Banks To Increase…

The company said in a statement that, “teams has more than 20 million daily active users. What is more, while these users start with simple text-based chat, they quickly move on to richer forms of communication and collaboration. For instance, last month Teams customers participated in more than 27 million voice or video meetings and performed over 220 million open, edit, or download actions on files stored in Teams.”

Meanwhile, its rival “Slack” last month announced that it as 12 million active users.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

BMW Group Plant Chennai starts local production of BS-VI…

Hungry Indian Gaming Creators Arrive On Youtube’s Global Map

Google New Account Service May Help Banks To Increase…

1 of 109