MGNREGA lady coordinator in Bolangir attempts suicide over ‘transfer’ issue

Bolangir: A lady district coordinator of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at Bolangir DRDA office allegedly attempted to commit suicide after being denied transfer to her native place.

She has been identified as Manisha Madhual of Cuttack district.

According to sources, Manisha had requested to the Project Director of DRDA here for her transfer to Cuttack a few days ago. But today she received a transfer letter, in which it was mentioned that she has been transferred to Balasore district.

Following this, she became tensed and rushed to her rented house. Some minutes later, one of her colleagues went to see her but found her lying in the critical condition. She was then rushed to Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir. She is undergoing treatment in the ICU unit, sources said.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and launched a probe into the matter. It is suspected that Manisha attempted suicide over the transfer issue, however, the actual behind such a drastic step by Manisha is yet to be ascertained.