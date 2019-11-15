Mayank Agarwal’s Double Ton Helps India Dominate On Day 2

Indore: After a scintillating knock by Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, India scored 407 runs on Day 2 at Indore on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal struck his second double century in four Tests as India took their first innings lead over Bangladesh to more than 200 on day two of the opening Test.

That will be Stumps on Day 2 #TeamIndia 493/6, lead by 343 runs. What a day this has been for our team. Scorecard – https://t.co/0aAwHDwHed #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GESdQcy7hh — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2019

Agarwal got to his 2nd double hundred and went on a six-hitting spree before he got out for 243. This is the third time India have managed 400 plus in a day. He completed his 200 with a six off Mehidy Hasan and raised his arms amid a standing ovation from the crowd in Indore.

Mayank stitched a 190-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane as the duo steered India out of a difficult situation after the early loss of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

At stumps on Day 2, Jadeja was unbeaten on 60 while Umesh was 25 not out as India reached 493 for six, leading a hapless Bangladesh team by a whopping 343 runs.