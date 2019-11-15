Mayank Agarwal surpasses Don Bradman with 2nd Test double ton

Indore: As Indian opener, Mayank Agarwal hit his second double hundred in Test cricket surpassed the legendary Don Bradman and become the second-fastest batsman to take fewest innings to two 200s.

Agarwal made his second double ton in 13 innings in Test cricket. With his second double ton in 12th innings, Mayank Agarwal India’s former batsman Vinod Kambli leads the list as he took only 5 innings for the first two double tons.

With this double ton, Agarwal became only the second India opener to hit two double tons in a season after Vinoo Mankad, who had achieved this feat in 1955/56.

After Agarwal reached his second double tons, the TV cameras showed an elated skipper Virat Kohli pointing three fingers which indicated that he should carry on and hit his first triple ton.

Notably, in the series against South Africa, Agarwal had scored his first century in international cricket. In the same series, he also went on to register his first double century. Agarwal had finished the series against Proteas with a tally of 340 runs from three-matches.