Mass pig slaughter turns South Korea river red

Seoul: In a bid to curb the spread of African swine fever, South Korea has culled around 380,000 pigs since the first case of the haemorrhagic disease.

A river near the inter-Korean border has turned red with the blood of pigs slaughtered.

A local NGO said that heavy rains last week caused blood to seep into the Imjin River on Sunday, turning some of the stream red.

According to reports, pig cases are always fatal and there is no antidote or vaccine. Media reports said many people living in the area were anxious and worried as pungent smell made life miserable.