Mars 2020 Rover To Search For Signs Of Past Life

Tech
By pragativadinewsservice
Mars
8

New York: According to a new study, the landing site of the Mars 2020 rover that NASA plans to launch next year could preserve signs of ancient life on the Red Planet.

As per reports, a study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the rover’s Jezero crater landing site is home to deposits of hydrated silica, a mineral that just happens to be particularly good at preserving biosignatures.

Related Posts

India May Again Attempt Soft Landing On Moon

Facebook removes millions of child abuse posts

Google dedicates doodle on Children’s Day

“Using a technique we developed that helps us find rare, hard-to-detect mineral phases in data taken from orbiting spacecraft, we found two outcrops of hydrated silica within Jezero crater,” said the study’s lead author Jesse Tarnas, a PhD student at Brown University in Rhode Island, US.

“We know from Earth that this mineral phase is exceptional at preserving microfossils and other biosignatures, so that makes these outcrops exciting targets for the rover to explore,” Tarnas said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

India May Again Attempt Soft Landing On Moon

Facebook removes millions of child abuse posts

Google dedicates doodle on Children’s Day

1 of 98