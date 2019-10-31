Married Man Held For Abduction, Rape Of Minor Girl In Mayurbhanj

Gorumahisani: Police on Thursday arrested a married man for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl of Manikpur village under Gorumahisani police limits of Mayurbhanj district and raping her for 15 days.

The accused has been identified as Prithvi Murmu (21) of Karakachia village in Rairangpur area of the district.

According to reports, the accused kidnapped the minor girl from her house and took her to his native Karakachia village where he outraged her modesty for over 15 days by keeping her in confinement.

Acting on the plaint of the victim’s family members, police today arrested Murmu from Gorumahisani area and rescued the minor girl.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. The medical examination of both the victim and the accused were conducted today, and the latter forwarded to court, sources said.

