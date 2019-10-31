Markets Surge: Sensex Hits Record High

Mumbai: Markets hit record highs on Thursday’s opening session extending their rally as the BSE Sensex rose over 293 points in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS.

After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was trading 263.69 points or 0.66 per cent, higher at 40,315.56 in the morning session. The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 71.85 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 11,915.95.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Infosys, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Sun Pharma, rising up to 4.35 per cent.

Massive foreign fund inflow too boosted investor sentiments, traders said.