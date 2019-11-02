Marine Drive Eco Retreat Festival To Be Organised Near Konark From Dec 14

Bhubaneswar: Marine Drive Eco Retreat festival will be organised from December 14 to January 14 on the Puri-Konark Marine Drive about 8 km away from Konark. The festival will be a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Lok Seva Bhawan here today. In order to make the month-long festival a success, departments concerned have been advised by the Chief Minister to put in their best efforts.

In the meeting, it has been decided that arrangements, keeping in line with international standards, will be made for the tourists during the month-long festival which includes luxury tents, cultural programmes, 3D Mapping, Food Festival, Adventure, and Water Sports.

Besides, as many as 50-room luxury tent cottages with water, electricity and parking facilities will be set up for the stay of tourists. Apart from the lighting of the Marine Drive, the tourist area will be beautified.

“This international standard event will boost the tourism sector in Puri Konark along with the development project of Puri and Shamuka Project,” a press note from CM’s Office stated.

Present in the meeting were Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Mahapatra, Tourism Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments